Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun, discusses G20-related issues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit held New Delhi.

Sitharaman posted on X, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20."

However, the exact issues discussed by both finance ministers in the meeting are unclear.

China President Xi Jinping decided not to attend the G20 Summit and China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang.

PM Modi proposes virtual session of G20 in November-end

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced the conclusion of the mega global event, proposed a virtual session of the G20 around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders' summit.

In his concluding remarks at the final session of the two-day G20 summit here, Modi noted that India's presidency of G20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping.

"In the last two days, you have put forward your views, given suggestions and a number of proposals have been put forward.

It is our responsibility that the suggestions that have come forth are closely looked upon as to how they can be speeded up," Modi said.

"It is my proposal that we hold another session of the G20 virtually in November- end.

In that session, we can review the issues that have been agreed upon during this summit.

Our teams will share the details of it with all of view. I hope all of you will join this (session)," he said. "With this, I declare the G20 summit as closed," PM Modi said. He cited a Sanskrit shloka to pray for hope and peace in the entire world.

Earlier, at the concluding session, Modi handed over the gavel and offered best wishes to Brazil for the presidency. Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidency of the elite grouping on December 1 this year.

