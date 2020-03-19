Image Source : PTI ‘Restore 4G internet in Kashmir’: Farooq Abdullah writes to PM Modi

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah on Thursday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore 4G internet services in Kashmir. In the letter to the Prime Minister, He said Kashmir has suffered a lot and it has been continuously witnessing lock down in one or the other form. “As you are aware that the first case of Coronavirus has been detected in Kashmir yesterday which has resulted in authorities locking down large parts of Valley, business and students already hit hard by the shutdown after the 5th of August 2019 are again sufferings because of these restrictions.

The people are being advised to work and study from home but this is impossible with 2G internet speed and limited fixed-line internet penetration. I would, therefore, request you to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest to ease the suffering of the people,” reads the letter.