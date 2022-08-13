Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said here on Saturday.

The 85-year-old MP from Srinagar is recovering well and has self-isolated at home.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid 19 a couple of days ago, with mild symptoms. He’s recovering well and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers," the party wrote on Twitter.

Abdullah first tested positive in April last year. He was hospitalised for some days on the advice of doctors for better care.

