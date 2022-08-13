Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sonia Gandhi test Covid positive again, to remain in isolation

Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has yet again tested positive for Covid 19, informed party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday. He also said that she will remain in isolation as per government protocol.

Earlier, she had tested positive on June 2, after which she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She was discharged on June 12 and was advised rest at home. Ramesh had said earlier that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection.

She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15, he said. "A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-Covid symptoms," he had said.

Gandhi, 75, was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection.

The agency then issued fresh summons to her for an appearance before it on June 23, but she wrote to the Enforcement Directorate seeking postponement of her appearance in the National Herald case by a few weeks till she recovers completely.

She was finally quizzed by the agency in July. She was questioned by the same assistant director-level investigation officer who interrogated her son Rahul Gandhi in the case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns National Herald.

