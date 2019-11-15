Friday, November 15, 2019
     
Blast in factory injures 17 in Maharashtra's Raigad District

Seventeen people were injured in a factory explosion in Bhagad MIDC industrial area in Raigad District of Maharashtra. The explosion took place in the building of Cryptzo Engineering private limited.

Published on: November 15, 2019 19:26 IST
The injured have been shifted to hospital

Seventeen people were injured in a factory explosion in Bhagad MIDC industrial area in Raigad District of Maharashtra. The explosion took place in the building of Cryptzo Engineering private limited. Those injured are labourers. They have been taken to hospital for medical treatment. Fire Brigade officials are present at the spot.

More details awaited...

