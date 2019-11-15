Blast in factory injures 17 in Maharashtra's Raigad District

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI The injured have been shifted to hospital

Seventeen people were injured in a factory explosion in Bhagad MIDC industrial area in Raigad District of Maharashtra. The explosion took place in the building of Cryptzo Engineering private limited. Those injured are labourers. They have been taken to hospital for medical treatment. Fire Brigade officials are present at the spot.

