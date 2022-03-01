ED summons Nawab Malik's son in PMLA case connected to Dawood Ibrahim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ED summons Nawab Malik's son in PMLA case connected to Dawood

Highlights The ED wants to confront Faraz Malik with his father Nawab Malik, who is already in police custody

On February 23, the ED arrested Nawab Malik and later got his custodial remand till March 3

The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter

In the latest development in the PMLA case involving underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and unknown Mumbai-based politician, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who is already in police custody.

The ED wants to confront him with his father Nawab Malik and also a few documents and other evidence collected by them.

On February 23, the ED arrested Nawab Malik and later got his custodial remand till March 3.

ED sources have claimed that they have established a money trail linking Nawab Malik to the people connected to the underworld. ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in a few real estate projects.

The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter.

Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel, was also interrogated in the case.

On February 3, 2022, the NIA had received information that Dawood Ibrahim was raising terror funds and was working with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). He was controlling the criminal activities in India through his close aides.

The ED filed a PMLA case against Dawood. Another case was lodged against his brother Iqbal Kaskar, Iqbal Mirchi and 19 others. Later both the cases were merged by the ED.

The central probe agency conducted nine raids and recovered incriminating documents from the premises of the aide of Dawood.

Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit told the probe agency that in 2006 he met Chhota Shakeel three to four times during his Pakistan visit.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Nawab Malik, Maharashtra Minister arrested by ED, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Latest India News