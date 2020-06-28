Earthquake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Image Source : FILE PHOTO An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck near Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology has said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has struck near Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 8:56 am today, National Center for Seismology has said. All the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. So far no reports of any damage, loss of life or property have surfaced.

Earlier on June 17, earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Island. The epicentre of the earthquake was M 4.8 - 290 km WNW of Sabang, Indonesia.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. According to USGS, tremors in Andaman & Nicobar Island struck on 2020-06-18 02:02:17 (UTC). The location of the quake was 6.420°N 92.743°E at a depth 10 km.

