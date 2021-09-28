Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
DFI and Botlab Dynamics organise drone light show at IIT Delhi | WATCH

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2021 23:34 IST
Image Source : ANI

Botlab Dynamics, a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi, and the Drone Federation of India (DFI) organised a light show with the help of drones on the institute campus on Tuesday in the presence of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola.

"The (light show) formation consisted of approximately 80 indigenously built drones by BotLab Dynamics," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The show displayed a DNA structure, a cylindrical cone, the Indian flag, and a 'Thank U' formation in honour of Kharola, who's retiring by the end of this month, the statement said.

The DFI has companies like Asteria Aerospace, Quidich Innovation Labs, AutoMicroUAS, Aarav Unmanned Systems and Indrones as its members. 

