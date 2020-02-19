Image Source : AP Donald Trump may land in Jaipur instead of Delhi. Here's why

US President Donald Trump's plane may have to land in Rajasthan's Jaipur at the start of his scheduled visit to India this month instead of the Delhi Airport. Courtesy -- Delhi's weather. If the weather in the national capital is inclement, then Trump's Air Force One might land in Jaipur.

A three-member team of the US Embassy visited the Jaipur Airport on Monday, followed by another visit by a four-member team on Tuesday, to check on infrastructure anf other facilities. The team gave its nod to use the city airport as an alternative landing spot for Trump's plane which will also carry the visiting dignitary and his entourage.

Jaideep Singh Balhara, Director, Airports Authority of India, Jaipur, said: "The airport is well-equipped to handle the VVIP flight as we have a reserved bay for the purpose. We shall use all standard operating procedure necessary for the safe landing of such flights."

Airport officials revealed that they have been asked to remain on alert mode from February 23 to 24. Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.

"An aircraft carrying the US President's security detail is likely to land in Jaipur on February 23, which shall be on a standby mode in case the flight carrying Trump lands here," said an official.

(With IANS inputs)