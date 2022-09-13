DMK's A Raja stirs up a controversy, says, 'You are shudra until you are Hindu'; BJP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE DMK AMP A Raja

A Raja's controversial statement: Tamil Nadu BJP has strongly objected to DMK MP A Raja's controversial comments and has also 'questioned the state of affairs of the state.' DMK MP A Raja kicked off a controversy after a video of him surface where he is making remarks about Hinduism.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter and shared a video in which Raja can be heard making the provocative remarks. Annamalai accused the DMK MP of appeasement politics by targeting a particular community. “Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. @arivalayam MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai tweeted.

A Raja was addressing an event in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal last week when he allegedly broached the subject of casteism in the Hindu faith. While addressing the gathering organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam, Raja asked: "Who is a Hindu? We should have the right to assert... We don't wish to be a Hindu, why are you keeping me as a Hindu?

"I haven't seen any religion like this. Lingayats in Karnataka are petitioning the Supreme Court saying that their way of worship and religious principles are different. They are asking themselves not to be declared Hindu. But what is the Supreme Court saying? The Supreme Court is saying that if you aren't a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, you have to be a Hindu. Is there any other country having such cruelty?

"You are a shudra till you remain a Hindu. You're the son of a prostitute till you remain a shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You're an untouchable till you remain a Hindu. How many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables? Only if we are vocal about these questions, it will become elemental in breaking Sanathana (Sanatana Dharma)."

