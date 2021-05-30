Image Source : PTI/FILE Govt asks private TV channels to display 4 national-level helpline numbers to promote awareness

The government has asked private television channels to display four national-level helpline numbers to promote awareness. In a statement, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the channels are advised to promote awareness of the helpline numbers "by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodic intervals, especially during prime time."

These include National Helpline no. of Health and Family Welfare Ministry (1075), Child Helpline no. of Women and Child Development Ministry (1098), Senior Citizens Helpline of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (14567 - Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and Helpline number of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for psychological support.

