Nearly 12 crore doses of Covid vaccine will be available in June: Govt

Nearly 12 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine will be available in June, the government said on Sunday. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said the allocation of supplies to states and union territories is decided on the consumption pattern, population and vaccine wastage. It said that the visibility for availability of vaccines for the entire month of June 2021 has been provided well in advance to States/UTs.

"For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India," the ministry said.

"In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals. Therefore, in June 2021 close to 12 crore (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme," it said.

The ministry said the delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared with states in advance.

Further, the ministry said that states have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimize the vaccine wastage. "The basic objective behind informing the States/UTs in advance of the quantum of free vaccine doses to be made available from Centre for 15/30 days and the total vaccine doses which are available for direct procurement by States/UTs is to ensure better planning and delivery of vaccine by States/UTs," the statement read.

For the month of May, 4,03,49,830 vaccine doses have been made available by the Union Government to states. In addition, 3,90,55,370 doses were available for direct procurement by the states as well as private hospitals in May.

"Therefore, in May 2021 a total number of 7,94,05,200 doses were available for the national COVID vaccination programme," the ministry said.

