Dhananjay Munde tests COVID-19 positive for second time

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, adding that his health was fine. This is the second time the state minister for social justice is contracting COVID-19, the first being in June last year. He had attended a state cabinet meeting earlier and also took part in the NCP's foundation day event. Munde was the third minister in Maharashtra to contract the coronavirus. Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Ashok Chavan (Congress) had tested positive earlier; both recovered from the infection.

Munde's private staff including the cook, drivers and personal assistant too had contracted coronavirus before him.

"He was there at the cabinet meeting and NCP foundation day ceremony. But we observed social distancing during the meeting as instructed by Dada (Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar)," Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said.

The minister had then urged people to take all precautions including social distancing at public places and workplaces "till a vaccine becomes available".

