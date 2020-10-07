Delhi zoo lioness, Akhila, dies after suffering paralysis for 9 years

Image Source : FILE/PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Akhila, an 11-year-old lioness, died at the Delhi zoo on Tuesday after suffering from paralysis for nine years. Officials said the lioness had developed "pulmonary-renal complications."

According to Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey, Akhila was unwell for around a month. She breathed her last on Tuesday evening.

"She had apparently developed pulmonary-renal complications, loss of appetite and dehydration in the last few days," he said.

The actual cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem and visceral examinations.

Born in the zoo on May 19, 2009, Akhila had developed “nervine disorders and hind quarter paralysis” at an early age.

She was provided a kraal and taken care of as a special child by the zoo staff for many years. Akhila was given the best possible treatment for her complex and chronic illness.

"The expert opinion of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, veterinary officials of Etawah Lion Safari and others were taken from time to time," Pandey said.

The lioness was close to all the zookeepers, especially those who had hand-reared the animal in her childhood, the director said.

Akhila's sibling, 11-year-old lion Sundaram, also suffered a paralysis attack in August. He was intensively monitored and treated at the veterinary hospital of the zoo, with the help of medical experts from Lion Safari, Etawah, and IVRI, Bareilly.

Pandey said Sundaram's condition has improved.

The average lifespan of lions in the wild is 14 years.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage