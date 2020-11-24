Delhi: Woman arrested for firing indiscriminately at grocery store in Jafrabad

Image Source : INDIA TV Woman arrested for indiscriminate fire at grocery store in Delhi

A burqa-clad woman in the Jafrabad area of Delhi opened an indiscriminate fire at a grocery store. According to details available, the woman in the question claimed herself to be the sister of gangster Nasir. She has been identified as Nusrat.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of her is going viral on the internet. The incident took place on November 18.

Visuals show that a man even tried to stop her but she pushed him back and didn't stop.

When local cops learned about the incident, they rushed to the site and arrested her.

Police said that Nusrat had gone to threaten the owner of the grocery store. Her domestic help had asked for cash by mortgaging his phone. When he went to collect his phone, the grocery store owner declined to return it.

According to the police, Nusrat is not a member of Nasir gang. She is instead the sister of Mohsin who is a member of the gang.

