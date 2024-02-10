Delhi wakes up to clear skies as cold wave conditions prevail over North India

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People sit near a bonfire to warm themselves in Delhi's Chandani Chowk.

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail majorly over North India and some parts of Central India while Delhi witnessed clear skies on Saturday. Several people, mostly daily wage workers were seen huddled together near a bonfire to fight chilly winds in the Chandani Chowk area.

The weatherman had predicted cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and over north Rajasthan Gangetic West Bengal for Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains have been predicted in several parts of the country. The IMD in a post wrote, "Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity is likely over East MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 10th-14th, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on 10th & 11th; Odisha on 11th & 12th; over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand 12th-15th and Gangetic West Bengal during 13th-15th February."

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers. However, after recent showers in the Delhi-NCR region, the fog has toned down and the weather has become clear, improving the visibility for commuters.

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation. The month of February in Delhi continues to offer pleasant weather, making it an ideal month to explore the city's historical sites, gardens, and culinary delights.

