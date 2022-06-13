Delhi likely to receive light rain today; thundershowers, gusty winds expected by weekend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Light rain likely in Delhi today

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. According to the weather department, the national capital is likely to receive light rain or drizzle later in the day. Cloudy skies on the forecast are likely to bring some relief from the scorching heat.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 42 per cent.

Even with the possibility of rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave in parts of Delhi on Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action)-- for weather warning.

Weather experts have attributed the heatwave spell to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds.

They said a respite from the scorching heat is likely from June 15-16.

Thundershowers, cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall are predicted in the coming weekend. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may dip to 38 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

