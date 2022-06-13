Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Police asks cars, buses to avoid THESE roads due to special arrangements

Highlights Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for people to avoid some roads.

The advisory asked cars and personal vehicles to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath.

Buses have been asked to avoid going beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk.

Delhi Traffic: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory stating the movement will remain affected in some parts of the national capital, due to special arrangements. It informed that traffic movement will be totally on halt from 7 am to 12 pm in some areas.

The advisory asked cars and personal vehicles to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road. Apart from these areas, it asked them to steer clear of Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, and Maulana Azad Road Junction.

Buses have been asked to avoid going beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road areas.

A few days back, traffic on the Mehrauli-Badarpur stretch was restored after authorities cleared the Pul Prahladpur underpass which was waterlogged following heavy rains in the capital, officials said.

PWD officials said water had been cleared from the Pul Prahladpur underpass with the help of additional pumps and manpower.

