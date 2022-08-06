Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory on roads to avoid today | Details

Delhi Traffic news: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for commuters on which roads to avoid today. They have been advised to avoid some routes for four hours today.

"Due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Dhaula Kuan to Azadpur to ISBT Kashmere Gate to Ashram to AIIMS, Aurbindo Marg and India Gate from 1030 hrs to 1430 hrs," it said in another tweet.

The advisory has been issued as Tiranga Yatra is being taken out in several parts of Delhi.

