BREAKING: Delhi schools, colleges and cinema halls closed till March 31 amid coronavirus pandemic

BREAKING NEWS: All schools, colleges and cinema halls in Delhi will be closed till March 31 after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic. The Delhi government has invoked the Epidemic Act to tackle coronavirus spread. India's total coronavirus positive cases stand at 73, out of which 3 have recovered, a top health ministry official informed today. However, schools and centers conducting CBSE Board exams will remain open.

Earlier, the Indian government on Wednesday night canceled visa facility for everyone, virtually sealing India from the outside world. The news also brings bad news for aviation sector as several airlines cancelled their flights. Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty were in red as investors crores of money.

