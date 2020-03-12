Image Source : AP Coronavirus difficult to isolate, developing vaccine may take up to 2 yrs: Health Ministry

The Government of India on Thursday said that it is difficult to isolate coronavirus and developing vaccines will take at least one-and-a-half to two years. The Health ministry said that over 1,500 people have been kept under observation for coming in contact with the 73 positive cases of coronavirus in India. "Adequate coronavirus testing facilities have been established across the country. The efforts to deal with Covid-19 are being made in consonance with WHO with focus on a preventive approach," the Ministry added.

Addressing the media, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that three planes will be sent to Iran over next three days to bring back Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit country.

It has issued a strict advisory on travel, isolating itself from the world as it suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15. The government also issued guidelines for home quarantine for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

