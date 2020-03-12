PM Modi's advice on Coronavirus: Avoid non-essential travel abroad, take precautions, don't panic

Image Source : PTI PM Modi tweets on Coronavirus: 'Say NO to panic, YES to precautions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government was fully vigilant about the situation due to Coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the prime minister advised the countrymen to not panic and avoid any non-essential travel abroad.

"The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," another tweet read.

Over 1,500 people are under observation for coming in contact with 73 positive cases of coronavirus. Till now, 10.5 lakh people have been screened at 30 designated airports in India.

