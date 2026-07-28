Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 28, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Marathon debate in Lok Sabha on anti-paper leak bill; all parties supported the bill, to be passed tomorrow.

Priyanka Gandhi questions in Lok Sabha: Who ordered use of pellet gun on students in Delhi? Priyanka's remarks on Education Minister Pralhad Joshi cause uproar in Lok Sabha; Speaker expunges remarks.

Supreme Court orders release of all students below the age of 18 years and those not having past criminal records, restrains police from taking coercive action against students or making their personal data public.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.