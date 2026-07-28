Batwara 1947 trailer explores the human cost of partition with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi

New Delhi:

The makers of Batwara 1947 have finally dropped the film's trailer. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the period drama stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and tells a story of loss, resilience and humanity.

Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 trailer out

The trailer of Batwara 1947 opens with the chaos unleashed by Partition as families are forced to leave their homes and communities are torn apart. Amid the violence and uncertainty, it focuses on people who choose compassion over hatred, even in the darkest of times.

Sunny Deol plays a man determined to stand by his values despite the conflict around him. Shabana Azmi appears as the emotional anchor of the story, while Preity Zinta portrays a woman trying to protect her family as their world falls apart. The trailer also offers glimpses of large-scale visuals, intense emotional moments and the human cost of Partition. Rather than focusing only on the violence, it highlights hope, courage and the strength to move forward.

Batwara 1947 receives CBFC clearance

Batwara 1947 has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts or modifications.

Set during the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 revolves around a Mohajir family that relocates to Lahore in search of a new beginning. They move into a deserted Hindu home, only to discover that an elderly Hindu woman still lives there and refuses to leave. The encounter gradually unfolds into an emotional story that explores displacement, identity, shared humanity and survival against the backdrop of one of the most turbulent periods in history.

Rajkumar Santoshi reunites with Sunny Deol

Batwara 1947 marks Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. The film also features Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film features music by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

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Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol confronts the scars of partition, Preity Zinta seen briefly