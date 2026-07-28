13 Indian sailors facing 'life-threatening situation' on ship stranded at Ukraine port amid strikes

New Delhi:

Thirteen Indian seafarers are among 15 crew members stranded and facing a "life-threatening situation" aboard the cargo vessel MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, where ongoing drone and missile strikes have threatened maritime safety, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said on Tuesday.

In an urgent appeal shared on X, the union said the vessel remains docked at Chornomorsk amid continuing hostilities in the region, leaving the crew trapped in a dangerous environment.

"MV AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew members, including 13 Indian seafarers, is caught in a terrible and life-threatening situation," the FSUI said.

Crew living under constant threat

The FSUI alleged that repeated drone and missile attacks have been reported in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, placing the crew at constant risk of a direct strike.

"The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment," the union said, urging authorities to take immediate action to protect those on board.

The union appealed to the shipowners, the vessel’s flag state, relevant authorities and the Government of India to ensure the crew’s safety and arrange their immediate evacuation.

"Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones. Act now," the FSUI said while calling for urgent intervention.

MEA expresses concern for Indian sailors' safety

The FSUI’s appeal comes shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised concerns with Ukraine over the safety of Indian seafarers working in the Black Sea region.

The MEA had summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk, following an attack on the merchant vessel MV OMORFI near the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The ship was carrying four Indian crew members.

"A lot of Indian seafarers are on Indian vessels, and a lot of them are also on foreign vessels. As to the exact number of Indian seafarers who are serving on ships in and around Black Sea...We have six Indian vessels which are west of the Strait of Hormuz. 125 seafarers are on board these Indian ships. In addition, 41 Indian seafarers are on board foreign ships which are in that area," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing earlier in the day.

"The Ministry of Shipping is closely monitoring our ships as well as our seafarers," he added.

India's response to attack on ships

The Ministry of External Affairs said the strike resulted in the death of an Indian national and strongly condemned attacks targeting commercial shipping vessels.

The ministry stated that such incidents pose a serious threat to maritime security, freedom of navigation and global trade. It also urged Ukrainian authorities to ensure that civilian commercial vessels and their crews are not targeted during the conflict.

The latest appeal by the FSUI has renewed concerns over the safety of Indian sailors operating in the conflict-affected Black Sea region. With MV AMIR1 still stranded at Chornomorsk, the union has called for immediate measures to secure the crew’s safety and facilitate their return home, warning that they remain exposed to ongoing drone and missile threats.

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