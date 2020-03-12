Delhi invokes epidemic act to fight COVID-19. Here's what it means Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi state government has invoked Epidemic Act to announce closure of schools, colleges and movie theatres till March 31. All public gatherings have been cancelled as well. Coronavirus has so far infected 73 people in India and the number is feared to rise. But what exactly is the Epidemic Act

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi state government has invoked Epidemic Act to announce closure of schools, colleges and movie theatres till March 31. All public gatherings have been cancelled as well. Coronavirus has so far infected 73 people in India and the number is feared to rise. But what exactly is the Epidemic Act What is Epidemic Act The Epidemic Diseases Act is a colonial-era law that was passed in 1897 with an aim to prevent spread of dangerous epidemic diseases According to the Act, the government can impose regulations in order to curb spread of a disease. Under the Epidemic Act, the government can even inspect and examine persons travelling "by train or otherwise" Under the Epidemic Act, if a government health official suspects a person to be infected, the government can prescribe isolation of the person in hospital, home or in a temporary accommodation. The Epidemic Act was used on a large scale by the British government in India to contain plague epidemic in 1890s British officials used power granted by the Epidemic Act to search homes and even travelling passengers

