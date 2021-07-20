First judgement in one Delhi riots case: Accused cleared of all charges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The person was accused of unlawful assembly and looting of a shop case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday acquited one accused in a case related to February 2020 communal violence. This is the first judgement in a Delhi riots case.

The person was accused of unlawful assembly and looting of a shop case during the riots that claimed more than 50 lives in northeast Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that there is no identification of the accused and testimonies of witnesses are completely contradictory to each other. "It is a clear-cut of acquittal," he added.

According to the police, Suresh, now acquitted, along with a huge crowd of rioters carrying iron rods and sticks, allegedly broke open the lock of a shop in Delhi's Babarpur Road and looted it on the evening of February 25.

This is the first Delhi riots case in which the judgment has been pronounced. The trial is underway in many cases related to the violence.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Latest India News