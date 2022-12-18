Delhi police busts fake visa racket, arrests four

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Culprits engaged with the fake visa racket used fake advertisements to lure people for visas to Middle East Asian countries.

Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police has busted a racket of placement syndicate and forged visas and arrested four people in connection with this. Authorities say that these people misrepresented advertisements on social media to lure people. They also operated a forged call centre for the purpose.

The accused who have been identified as Ram Anmol Thakur, Gulbhar Ali and Sharuti, are all residents of Ashram and used the fake advertisements to lure people for visas to Middle East Asian countries. They charged the applicants around Rs 80-90,000 via cash or by means of online payment.

The accused were arrested on December 16 and Rs. 2,55,000 cash along with one pistol and five live cartridges were recovered. The police have also recovered many forged visas. The authorities have also found 29 dummy stamps from countries such as Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Russia, New Zealand, England, Jordan. Laptops, cheque books of different banks etc are some of the other items that were recovered.

According to the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police, 80 victims have filed complaints with regard to the misrepresentation of advertisements and 'more victims' were expected to surface as 363 passports were recovered from accused persons.

