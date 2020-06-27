Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police arrest 3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings in northern states

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three suspected sympathizers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in a number of northern states. The accused were identified as Mohinder Pal Singh (29), a resident of Delhi; Gurtej Singh (41), a resident of Punjab; and Lovepreet (21), a resident of Haryana.

At least three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Three phones having many incriminating photos and videos were also recovered from them.

"Police got a tip-off regarding the activities of Mohinder, a sympathiser of Khalistan Liberation Force. He was planning to commit a terrorist activity in the national capital. Thereafter, a trap was laid near Hastsal on June 15 and...Mohinder was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Following his interrogation, Lovepreet was arrested from Kaithal district in Haryana. Later, the duo led the police to Mansa in Punjab where Gurtez was arrested, Yadav said.

The arrested persons have disclosed their links with the Khalistan Liberation Force leaders settled abroad and revealed their plans to commit targeted killings on instructions from Khalistani militant sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the police added.

