Kejriwal should learn from CMs of Assam, MP, UP: Amit Malviya slams Delhi CM over oxygen crisis

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the oxygen crisis in the national capital, BJP's co-incharge of Bengal Amit Malviya said it is the Aam Aadmi Party's responsibility to ensure oxygen supply across hospitals in Delhi. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Malviya said, "Someone remind Kejriwal and his ministers that it is their responsibility to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals. He can learn how to manage the situation from CMs of Assam, MP, UP, to name a few."

"Tweeting incessantly and appearing in TV ads is no substitute for governance," Malviya added.

On Tuesday, CM Kejriwal had urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi and his deputy Manish Sisodia said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning.

ICU beds in Delhi hospitals were also filling up fast amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Only 30 of them were available for coronavirus patients in government and private hospitals across the national capital at 10 pm, according to data from the city government's Delhi Corona app.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted, adding some hospitals are left with just a few hours of stock.

In another tweet, he said, "I urge the Central government with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi."

Meanwhile, some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received a fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time. Gangaram Hospital received 4,500 cubic metres of oxygen supply from a private vendor before 3 am. Another supplier sent 6,000 cubic meters of it later.

An official at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital confirmed that a truck carrying oxygen from a firm reached them around 1:30 am.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, said a truck carrying oxygen from a vendor reached the facility around 3 am.

LNJP and GTB have 400 ICU beds each. All of them are occupied.

Ambedkar Nagar Hospital received a fresh supply of oxygen at 5 am which officials said can last till 24 hours.

