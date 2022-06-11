Delhi metro: Train services on violet line delayed, commuters vent anger on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi metro: Train services on violent line delayed, commuters take to Twitter

Delhi metro violet line: The train services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were delayed on Saturday morning due to some technical issues. The route connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.

The angry commuters took to Twitter to share that they were waiting for trains for a long time at stations on their way to work or other destinations.

Two days back on Thursday, commuters had similarly faced inconvenience when services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag. Earlier, on June 6, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

