CAA protests in Delhi: 2 metro stations shut; traffic advisory issued

In view of the protests against the amended Citizenship Bill, authorities in the national capital ordered the closure of some metro stations. According to the DMRC, entry and exit gates of 2 stations - Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh will remain shut on Friday. Metro trains will not halt at these stations, the DMRC said. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also confirmed all other metro stations in the national capital are functioning normal.

The Delhi Traffic Police have said Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement today.

"Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," it said through Twitter.

As many as 20 metro stations were shut for up to eight hours on Thursday, in the wake of protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship law. The stations were closed following a request from the Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters. Police had also placed barricades on many important roads to stop demonstrators.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act also resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in a gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

Barricading was placed after the Delhi Police got an input about a group of people from Mewat in neighbouring Haryana going towards the national capital to join protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and against police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have also written to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to remove objectionable content from nearly 60 accounts, an officer said on Thursday, asserting that the force is working to quell rumours on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Police have appealed to people to report accounts that circulate such rumours, he said.

The Delhi Police has written to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram about the objectionable content being circulated on the platforms, the senior officer said, urged them to remove it.

"We have been keeping an eye on social media handles for the last three-four days and have been flagging content that is objectionable or can incite tension," he said.

The police have written to the platforms to remove this content and also deactivate these 60 accounts, the officer said.

The Delhi government also ordered the closure of departmental stores selling wine and beer from Friday, official sources said. The decision was taken following several violations by departmental stores and it would impact 125 such outlets in Delhi.

