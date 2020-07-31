Delhi LG cancels AAP govt's decision to open hotels, weekly markets on trial basis

Image Source : PTI FILE

Delhi LG Anil Baijal has canceled the AAP government's decision to open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis, as part of Unlock-3 phased reopening.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government decided to end night curfew and allow more economic activities, including normal functioning of hospitality services in the national capital. Kejriwal government had said it would allow weekly bazars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID-19 appropriate measures in place.

