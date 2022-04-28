Jahangirpuri violence: Two more accused arrested by Crime Branch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday said that two more accused have been arrested in connection with the April 16 violence at Kushal Chowk in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. Police said that the arrested men are cousins and that they have been identified as Jafar and Babuddin.

"Two more accused identified as Jafar and Babuddin were arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Both are accused of unleashing violence on the roads of the national capital on April 16, the day Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated. Police said that they had played a crucial role in orchestrating violence during the religious processions.

28 arrested so far

A total of 28 people have been arrested by police so for their involvement in the violence that left several cops and locals injured.

Police said that Jafar and Babuddin know Mohammad Ansar, 40, who is the prime accused in the case.

Police said that the arrested men had attacked the Shobha Yatra with glass bottles. They had even brandished swords.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

