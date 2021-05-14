Image Source : ANI Share covaxin formula, cap vaccine prices: Delhi govt tells centre

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that if there is a need for global tenders for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, then the central government should float it instead of the state

"Through the global tender, we can only procure Covishield, Covaxin & Sputnik V in the country. If there is a need for a global tender then it should be done by the Central govt," Jain added.

He also urged the Centre to share Bharat Biotech's Covaxin formula with other companies willing to manufacture coronavirus vaccines to prevent a shortage. The minister also said that the Central govt should cap the prices of all Covid vaccines.

"Central govt is a partner in Covaxin's manufacturing so they can share the formula with others. The Centre should cap prices of all vaccines & it should not be more than Rs 150/dose," Delhi Health Minister said.

Further speaking about the vaccination shortage, the minister said that Delhi is about to run out of its Covaxin stock.

"Covaxin stock has almost ended. We only have two to three days of stock for Covidshield vaccines for 18- 44 years of age group," said Jain. The vaccination for those above the age of 45 will start in government schools soon, he added.

