Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,904 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,012

Delhi recorded as many as 1,904 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.59 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,012. Six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 68,805 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police warns of strict action against those not following COVID protocols on Holi

The case tally stands at 6,59,619 in the national capital, including 6,40,575 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 8,032, of which 4,639 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt issues new Covid control guidelines, sets limit for gatherings in marriages, other places

Latest India News