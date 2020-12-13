Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,984 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,014

Delhi recorded as many as 1,984 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.07 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,014. Thirty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,335 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,07,454 in the national capital, including 5,80,655 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 16,785, of which 9,964 are in home isolation.

