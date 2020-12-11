Two IPS officers deputed at Singhu border test corona positive, farmers booked under Epidemic Act

Image Source : INDIA TV Farmers during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws.

Two IPS officers deputed at the Singh border (Delhi-Haryana border) have tested positive for coronavirus. The two officers have been identified as Outer North DCP Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal. They have been put under isolation and contacts have been asked to keep a check on their symptoms.

In another related development, an FIR under the Epidemic Act has been registered against farmers who are sitting at Singhu border. Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have blocked the border for more than two weeks. Reports say that an FIR under the act has been filed against farmers for not following social distancing norms.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for almost two weeks seeking a repeal of the new farm laws. Farmers claim that the laws were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the 'mandi' system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

Meanwhile, farmers who have been agitating for the past two weeks against the farm laws have announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government. The farmer unions, which held a meeting on Thursday, said they will soon announce a date for blocking tracks across the country.

"We will block railway tracks if our demands are not met. We will decide on the date and announce it soon. The blocking of tracks will not be limited to Haryana and Punjab but it will be done across the country," farmer leader Boota Singh said on Thursday.

The announcement by farmers came on the day Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmer leaders to consider proposals sent to them to break the deadlock. He said that the government is ready for further discussions with them any time.

