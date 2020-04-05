Govt to provide ration even to those without cards from next week: Delhi CM

Image Source : PTI Govt to provide ration event to those without cards from next week: Delhi CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that all non-ration cardholders living in Delhi would be able to collect ration at subsidized rates from fair price shops of the national capital from next week.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said: "We had already announced that the Delhi government would give 7.5 kg free ration to the 71 lakh people who had ration card. There are around 6.5 lakh people who had applied for the card but did not get it. We have decided to give these people can also avail the benefits of free ration. Many poor people did not have any ration card. We created a website for registering such people. After the registration, we would provide ration to all of them."

"The government made arrangements to feed more than 10,00,00 people. I am happy to say that many NGOs and religious organizations were also distributing food to needy people. I request everyone to ensure that not a single person in Delhi stayed hungry," he added.

On March 24, PM Modi declared a nationwide lockdown lasting 21 days to prevent the spreading to deadly novel Coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)

