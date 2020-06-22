Image Source : FILE Major Dahi Handi organiser in Maharashtra cancels celebration owing to COVID-19 spread

Biggest Dahi Handi organiser in Maharashtra, Sanskruti, has cancelled the celebration this year. The organisers have said that the money meant for Dahi Handi will be used for COVID-19 treatment.

Sanskruti Dahi Handi celebration is organised by Shiv Sena leader and MLA Pratap Sarnaik, India Today reported.

Earlier, BJP MLA Ram Kadam called off his annual dahi handi celebration that takes place in Ghatkopar owing to the pandemic.

Kadam said, "Several celebrities attend our event. Thousands of people gather to watch the pot being broken. Owing to Covid-19, the mandal has decided not to undertake festivities. We will celebrate Lord Krishna's birth in a simple manner." Kadam had cancelled in 2019 as well, ostensibly due to floods in Kolhapur and Sangli.

