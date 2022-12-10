Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after completing its landfall process

Follow us on Image Source : AP Cyclone Mandous has weakened into a deep depression

Cyclone Mandous: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that Cyclone Mandous has weekend into a deep depression after completing its landfall. It further stated that the cyclone will further weaken into a depression by Saturday noon.

On Friday evening, December 9, Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram, causing moderate to heavy rains in coastal Tamil Nadu.

According to IMD officials, Mandous has weekend into a deep depression following its landfall.

The cyclonic storm “MANDOUS weakened into a Deep Depression over north Tamilnadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th December (sic)," the IMD tweeted on Saturday morning.

Chennai facing heavy rainfall and strong winds

Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai are witnessing heavy rainfall and strong winds following the landfall of the cyclone off Mamallapuram. S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai, said Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening.

"It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph," he added.

People advised to avoid going out

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also urged people to refrain from going out until Cyclone Mandous weakens. It further informed that 65 trees fell in three hours, and low-lying areas are being treated for water stagnation using motor pumps. Notably, members of the National Disaster Response Force have also been kept on standby.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu chief minister claimed that all precautionary measured have been put in place to tackle the cyclone. "The government has taken all the precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation," said Stalin. He also visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre at Chepauk amid the cyclone's severity.

Schools, Colleges shut in several regions

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Education Department declared a holiday on Saturday (December 10) for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Cuddallore and Ranipet districts.

The IMD has also predicted rains in these districts of Tamil Nadu and issued a red alert in Kancheepuram, Chengalapattu, and Villupuram. ​Dindigul Collector has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for Saturday.

It should be noted that Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.

(With inputs from ANI)

