Image Source : PTI CRPF doctor, residing in Delhi's Saket officers mess, tests positive for COVID-19

A CRPF doctor, who is a Chief Medical Officer residing in officers mess in Saket, Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19. Staff and guests living in officers mess have been placed in quarantine. The officer has been sent to isolation ward. He is attached with ADG Medical, CRPF. Earlier in the day, a senior resident doctor at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The doctor is from the physiology department and doesn't have a history of overseas travel.

At least 328 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from across the country in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily briefing today. An official of the Ministry of Home Affairs said 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been identified across the nation and sent to quarantine. "Among them are 1,306 foreign nationals," said MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.

Globally, US recorded its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday, the UK also recorded over 550 deaths. Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 after a record 950 people died overnight.