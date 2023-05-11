Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
COVID-19: India reports 1,690 cases; active cases below 20,000

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2023 10:34 IST
COVID-19
Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 1,690 cases

Covid-19 update: India has recorded 1,690 new coronavirus infections in a day, while the active cases have come down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today (May 11). The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599). India currently has 19,613 active cases which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

Also Read: Delhi reports 75 fresh COVID cases; overall 2,109 new cases in India

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10637   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 45 15  2325864 21  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 43   66632   296  
4 Assam 7   738080   8035  
5 Bihar 323 73  842148 123  12313  
6 Chandigarh 59 99396 18  1185  
7 Chhattisgarh 599 88  1172314 160  14184  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 541 83  2013114 157  26649
10 Goa* 251 28  258507 68  4014  
11 Gujarat 320 48  1279695 70  11076
12 Haryana 556 112  1067224 182  10745
13 Himachal Pradesh 371 18  317638 67  4238  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 135 19  476913 34  4791  
15 Jharkhand 66 20  438384 25  5333  
16 Karnataka 512 4046594 50  40353  
17 Kerala*** 5537 424  6824777 931  71885  
18 Ladakh 2   29342 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 29 1045503 10786  
21 Maharashtra 1423 144  8017983 297  148541
22 Manipur 15   137806   2149  
23 Meghalaya 11 95259 1626  
24 Mizoram 112 238369 15  729  
25 Nagaland 7 35223   782  
26 Odisha 3269 143  1334751 233  9215  
27 Puducherry 50 175388 1981  
28 Punjab** 526 80  772112 130  19328
29 Rajasthan 721 123  1315552 169  9724
30 Sikkim 48 44182 15  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 733 136  3571289 219  38075  
32 Telangana 201 11  839656 39  4111  
33 Tripura 43 107167 11  940  
34 Uttarakhand 63 17  444534 30  7765  
35 Uttar Pradesh 795 179  2120060 251  23694
36 West Bengal 2200 18  2100206 135  21544
Total# 19613 1793  44425250 3469  531736 12 
*Kerala- “ 0 ( Zero ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 526 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3269.
*** Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

