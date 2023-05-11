COVID-19: India reports 1,690 cases; active cases below 20,000

Covid-19 update: India has recorded 1,690 new coronavirus infections in a day, while the active cases have come down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today (May 11). The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599). India currently has 19,613 active cases which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.
According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
COVID-19 Statewise Status
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|10637
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|45
|15
|2325864
|21
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|43
|66632
|296
|4
|Assam
|7
|738080
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|323
|73
|842148
|123
|12313
|6
|Chandigarh
|59
|8
|99396
|18
|1185
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|599
|88
|1172314
|160
|14184
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|541
|83
|2013114
|157
|26649
|1
|10
|Goa*
|251
|28
|258507
|68
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|320
|48
|1279695
|70
|11076
|1
|12
|Haryana
|556
|112
|1067224
|182
|10745
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|371
|18
|317638
|67
|4238
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|135
|19
|476913
|34
|4791
|15
|Jharkhand
|66
|20
|438384
|25
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|512
|1
|4046594
|50
|40353
|17
|Kerala***
|5537
|424
|6824777
|931
|71885
|18
|Ladakh
|2
|29342
|1
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|2
|1045503
|7
|10786
|21
|Maharashtra
|1423
|144
|8017983
|297
|148541
|1
|22
|Manipur
|15
|137806
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|11
|1
|95259
|5
|1626
|24
|Mizoram
|112
|6
|238369
|15
|729
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|2
|35223
|782
|26
|Odisha
|3269
|143
|1334751
|233
|9215
|27
|Puducherry
|50
|9
|175388
|6
|1981
|28
|Punjab**
|526
|80
|772112
|130
|19328
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|721
|123
|1315552
|169
|9724
|4
|30
|Sikkim
|48
|7
|44182
|15
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|733
|136
|3571289
|219
|38075
|32
|Telangana
|201
|11
|839656
|39
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|43
|2
|107167
|11
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|63
|17
|444534
|30
|7765
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|795
|179
|2120060
|251
|23694
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2200
|18
|2100206
|135
|21544
|1
|Total#
|19613
|1793
|44425250
|3469
|531736
|12
|*Kerala- “ 0 ( Zero ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 526 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3269.
|*** Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.