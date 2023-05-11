COVID-19: India reports 1,690 cases; active cases below 20,000

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 1,690 cases

Covid-19 update: India has recorded 1,690 new coronavirus infections in a day, while the active cases have come down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today (May 11). The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599). India currently has 19,613 active cases which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10637 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 45 15 2325864 21 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 43 66632 296 4 Assam 7 738080 8035 5 Bihar 323 73 842148 123 12313 6 Chandigarh 59 8 99396 18 1185 7 Chhattisgarh 599 88 1172314 160 14184 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 541 83 2013114 157 26649 1 10 Goa* 251 28 258507 68 4014 11 Gujarat 320 48 1279695 70 11076 1 12 Haryana 556 112 1067224 182 10745 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 371 18 317638 67 4238 14 Jammu and Kashmir 135 19 476913 34 4791 15 Jharkhand 66 20 438384 25 5333 16 Karnataka 512 1 4046594 50 40353 17 Kerala*** 5537 424 6824777 931 71885 18 Ladakh 2 29342 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 29 2 1045503 7 10786 21 Maharashtra 1423 144 8017983 297 148541 1 22 Manipur 15 137806 2149 23 Meghalaya 11 1 95259 5 1626 24 Mizoram 112 6 238369 15 729 25 Nagaland 7 2 35223 782 26 Odisha 3269 143 1334751 233 9215 27 Puducherry 50 9 175388 6 1981 28 Punjab** 526 80 772112 130 19328 1 29 Rajasthan 721 123 1315552 169 9724 4 30 Sikkim 48 7 44182 15 500 31 Tamil Nadu 733 136 3571289 219 38075 32 Telangana 201 11 839656 39 4111 33 Tripura 43 2 107167 11 940 34 Uttarakhand 63 17 444534 30 7765 35 Uttar Pradesh 795 179 2120060 251 23694 1 36 West Bengal 2200 18 2100206 135 21544 1 Total# 19613 1793 44425250 3469 531736 12 *Kerala- “ 0 ( Zero ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 526 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3269. *** Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

