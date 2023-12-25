Covid19: India logs in 628 fresh infections, Kerala sees 128 cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Healthcare workers show swab samples for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Jammu

India logged 628 new Covid19 infections while Kerala reported 128 fresh cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

Kerala logs in 128 cases

Of the 315 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 128 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 3,128, as per the website.

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,064.

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 247. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,529 till date.

