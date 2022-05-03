India logs 2,568 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in past 24 hours; Delhi remains worst-hit

Highlights
- The death toll due to novel coronavirus in India is now at 5,23,889
- The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections
- The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent
India reported 2,568 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country also saw 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,23,889. The active cases in the country on Tuesday declined to 19,137, from 19,500 on Monday.
At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said.
It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.
The weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.
Positivity rate refers to the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that return positive results. A higher positive rate means a higher transmission rate for the virus.
On Monday, India's COVID case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of more than 3,100 infections and 26 fatalities, the Health Ministry data had stated.
The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,41,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,89,41,68,295.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9906
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|34
|4
|2304939
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|3
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|8
|2
|716219
|2
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|41
|818275
|5
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|71
|90842
|9
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|44
|6
|1138205
|3
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5744
|253
|1853717
|1329
|26175
|10
|Goa
|43
|2
|241564
|8
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|111
|11
|1213320
|27
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|2501
|5
|980306
|434
|10619
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|59
|280629
|11
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|61
|5
|449241
|11
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|31
|2
|429890
|4
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1815
|35
|3905920
|76
|40102
|17
|Kerala***
|2779
|51
|6470116
|286
|69083
|15
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|1
|1
|28017
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|190
|19
|1030589
|4
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1016
|21
|7729133
|70
|147844
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|6
|8
|135095
|9
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|1
|92202
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|475
|193
|226384
|255
|697
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|26
|Odisha
|136
|1278806
|11
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|8
|1
|163820
|1
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|183
|8
|741712
|36
|17751
|3
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|431
|51
|1273798
|38
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|38697
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|505
|9
|3415489
|49
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|331
|4
|787630
|32
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|3
|1
|99957
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|472
|3
|429343
|21
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1621
|34
|2049679
|159
|23508
|36
|West Bengal
|405
|8
|1996733
|19
|21202
|Total#
|19137
|363
|42541887
|2911
|523889
|5
|15
|20
Also Read | Delhi govt increases number of beds for Covid patients at two hospitals amid rise in cases