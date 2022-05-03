India logs 2,568 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in past 24 hours; Delhi remains worst-hit

Tuesday, May 03, 2022
     
The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2022 9:14 IST
India logs 2,568 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in past 24 hours

India reported 2,568 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country also saw 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,23,889. The active cases in the country on Tuesday declined to 19,137, from 19,500 on Monday. 

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said.

It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that return positive results. A higher positive rate means a higher transmission rate for the virus.

On Monday, India's COVID case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of more than 3,100 infections and 26 fatalities, the Health Ministry data had stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said on Tuesday. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,41,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,89,41,68,295.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9906   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 34 2304939   14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64199   296      
4 Assam 8 716219 7986      
5 Bihar 41   818275 12256      
6 Chandigarh 71   90842 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 44 1138205 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5744 253  1853717 1329  26175      
10 Goa 43 241564 3832      
11 Gujarat 111 11  1213320 27  10943      
12 Haryana 2501 980306 434  10619      
13 Himachal Pradesh 59   280629 11  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 61 449241 11  4751      
15 Jharkhand 31 429890 5317      
16 Karnataka 1815 35  3905920 76  40102      
17 Kerala*** 2779 51  6470116 286  69083   15 15
18 Ladakh 1 28017 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 190 19  1030589 10735      
21 Maharashtra 1016 21  7729133 70  147844   1
22 Manipur 6 135095 2120      
23 Meghalaya 5 92202 1593      
24 Mizoram 475 193  226384 255  697   1
25 Nagaland 0   34728   760      
26 Odisha 136   1278806 11  9126      
27 Puducherry 8 163820 1962      
28 Punjab 183 741712 36  17751   3
29 Rajasthan 431 51  1273798 38  9552      
30 Sikkim 4   38697   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 505 3415489 49  38025      
32 Telangana 331 787630 32  4111      
33 Tripura 3 99957   922      
34 Uttarakhand 472 429343 21  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1621 34  2049679 159  23508      
36 West Bengal 405 1996733 19  21202      
Total# 19137 363  42541887 2911  523889 15 20

