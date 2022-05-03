India logs 2,568 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in past 24 hours; Delhi remains worst-hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 2,568 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in past 24 hours

India reported 2,568 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country also saw 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,23,889. The active cases in the country on Tuesday declined to 19,137, from 19,500 on Monday.

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said.

It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that return positive results. A higher positive rate means a higher transmission rate for the virus.

On Monday, India's COVID case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of more than 3,100 infections and 26 fatalities, the Health Ministry data had stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,41,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,89,41,68,295.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9906 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 34 4 2304939 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 3 64199 296 4 Assam 8 2 716219 2 7986 5 Bihar 41 818275 5 12256 6 Chandigarh 71 90842 9 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 44 6 1138205 3 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5744 253 1853717 1329 26175 10 Goa 43 2 241564 8 3832 11 Gujarat 111 11 1213320 27 10943 12 Haryana 2501 5 980306 434 10619 13 Himachal Pradesh 59 280629 11 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 61 5 449241 11 4751 15 Jharkhand 31 2 429890 4 5317 16 Karnataka 1815 35 3905920 76 40102 17 Kerala*** 2779 51 6470116 286 69083 15 15 18 Ladakh 1 1 28017 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 190 19 1030589 4 10735 21 Maharashtra 1016 21 7729133 70 147844 1 1 22 Manipur 6 8 135095 9 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 1 92202 1 1593 24 Mizoram 475 193 226384 255 697 1 1 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 136 1278806 11 9126 27 Puducherry 8 1 163820 1 1962 28 Punjab 183 8 741712 36 17751 3 3 29 Rajasthan 431 51 1273798 38 9552 30 Sikkim 4 38697 452 31 Tamil Nadu 505 9 3415489 49 38025 32 Telangana 331 4 787630 32 4111 33 Tripura 3 1 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 472 3 429343 21 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1621 34 2049679 159 23508 36 West Bengal 405 8 1996733 19 21202 Total# 19137 363 42541887 2911 523889 5 15 20

