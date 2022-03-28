Monday, March 28, 2022
     
  Carefully considering Russia's demand for Ukraine neutrality: Zelensky
  Much of Shanghai locked down as mass COVID-19 testing begins
  Petrol price hiked by 30 paise, diesel by 35 paise; sixth increase since March 22
  Japanese drama 'Drive My Car wins best international film trophy at the Oscars
  India logs 1,270 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; active cases at 15,859

India logs 1,270 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; active cases at 15,859

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,83,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2022 9:02 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Patna: A healthcare worker shows the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 fresh fatalities
  • The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections
  • India has so far administered 1,83,26,35,673 vaccinations

With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases stood 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

India has so far administered 1,83,26,35,673 vaccinations.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,83,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2   9901   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 367 28  2304378 55  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64188   296      
4 Assam 1360 716197 6639      
5 Bihar 30 818167 12256      
6 Chandigarh 23 90723 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 155 1137881 12  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 448 16  1837950 86  26151   1
10 Goa 29 241419 10  3830      
11 Gujarat 259 17  1212670 26  10942      
12 Haryana 372 18  974039 59  10608   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 183 280162 12  4133   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 134 448774 10  4750      
15 Jharkhand 69 429740 12  5315      
16 Karnataka 1819 3903442 62  40050   1
17 Kerala*** 4663 218  6458586 593  67797 22 25
18 Ladakh 16 27974 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 152 34  1030153 13  10734      
21 Maharashtra 926 33  7724803 106  147780   1
22 Manipur 40   134924 2120      
23 Meghalaya 44 92121 1593      
24 Mizoram 1219 221956 71  681      
25 Nagaland 16 34696 758      
26 Odisha 472 12  1277879 60  9118      
27 Puducherry 4   163808   1962      
28 Punjab 129 16  741179 13  17740      
29 Rajasthan 300 29  1273060 19  9551      
30 Sikkim 20 38666 452   1
31 Tamil Nadu 394 24  3414262 58  38025      
32 Telangana 514 22  786526 63  4111      
33 Tripura 2 99951   919      
34 Uttarakhand 518 428970 16  7691      
35 Uttar Pradesh 464 26  2046608 106  23494      
36 West Bengal 716 13  1995289 77  21197      
Total# 15859 328  42483829 1567  521035 22 31

