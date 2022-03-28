India logs 1,270 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; active cases at 15,859

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna: A healthcare worker shows the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre

With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases stood 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

India has so far administered 1,83,26,35,673 vaccinations.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,83,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9901 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 367 28 2304378 55 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64188 296 4 Assam 1360 2 716197 3 6639 5 Bihar 30 2 818167 5 12256 6 Chandigarh 23 4 90723 6 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 155 8 1137881 12 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 448 16 1837950 86 26151 1 1 10 Goa 29 8 241419 10 3830 11 Gujarat 259 17 1212670 26 10942 12 Haryana 372 18 974039 59 10608 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 183 8 280162 12 4133 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 134 4 448774 10 4750 15 Jharkhand 69 9 429740 12 5315 16 Karnataka 1819 1 3903442 62 40050 1 1 17 Kerala*** 4663 218 6458586 593 67797 3 22 25 18 Ladakh 16 2 27974 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 152 34 1030153 13 10734 21 Maharashtra 926 33 7724803 106 147780 1 1 22 Manipur 40 134924 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 44 5 92121 6 1593 24 Mizoram 1219 8 221956 71 681 25 Nagaland 16 2 34696 2 758 26 Odisha 472 12 1277879 60 9118 27 Puducherry 4 163808 1962 28 Punjab 129 16 741179 13 17740 29 Rajasthan 300 29 1273060 19 9551 30 Sikkim 20 1 38666 1 452 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 394 24 3414262 58 38025 32 Telangana 514 22 786526 63 4111 33 Tripura 2 1 99951 919 34 Uttarakhand 518 1 428970 16 7691 35 Uttar Pradesh 464 26 2046608 106 23494 36 West Bengal 716 13 1995289 77 21197 Total# 15859 328 42483829 1567 521035 9 22 31

