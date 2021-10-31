Delta variant detected in 99% of COVID samples from Delhi in October, reveals report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Delhi's sixth sero survey report has revealed 90 percent people in the national capital have developed antibodies against the coronavirus.

At least 99 percent of the COVID-19 samples sent for genome sequencing in the month of October from Delhi were found to contain the 'delta variant', revealed government data.

Since the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) was set up, 7,361 samples were sent for sequencing from Delhi in which 2,873 samples contained the 'delta variant', the data further suggested.

Image Source : INDIA TV In the months of June and July, 90 percent and 52 percent of samples were detected with delta variants.

Genome sequencing data revealed that delta variant was detected in 99 percent of the sample in October, 97 percent in September, 86 percent in August, and 52 percent in July. In the months of April and May, when the second wave of Covid was at its peak, 54 and 82 percent of total samples sent for sequencing were respectively detected with the delta variant.

Sources said that delta variant was found in almost half the samples, followed by AY.4 sublineage. Meanwhile, Delhi's sixth sero survey report has revealed 90 percent people in the national capital have developed antibodies against the coronavirus.

The sixth sero survey also revealed that more numbers of women are sero-positive than men in Delhi. More than 85 per cent sero positivity has been found in every district of Delhi. It was the first sero survey done in Delhi after the second wave of Covid in the country.

