COVID-19: India reports 7,219 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 56,745

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The daily positivity rate on September 3 was recorded 1.98 per cent

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,965

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 7,219 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 3), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,65,016.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 56,745, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 59,210.

Active cases:

A decrease of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,965. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 3 was recorded 1.98 per cent.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra reports 1,258 fresh Covid cases today; 61% higher than yesterday

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Friday recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 299 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here. The new cases came out of 13,772 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,187. Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 percent. The city on Wednesday logged two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 percent.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 percent, along with five fatalities. On Monday, it reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 percent, along with four deaths. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 percent and five fatalities.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 1,457, down from 1,621 the previous day. As many as 996 patients are in home isolation, it stated. Of the 9,401 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 194 are occupied, it said. There are 159 containment zones in the city, it added.

ALSO READ: COVID: Three vaccine doses offer better protection from Omicron, claims study

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 10463 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 622 79 2321647 109 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 73 1 66332 11 296 4 Assam 2846 26 733579 94 8032 5 Bihar 817 40 835300 171 12295 6 Chandigarh 266 26 97409 64 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 833 42 1158911 160 14112 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 1 11570 4 9 Delhi 1621 391 1971795 659 26472 3 10 Goa* 639 112 251622 154 3963 11 Gujarat 1598 75 1257837 255 11013 2 12 Haryana 1326 211 1040334 429 10684 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 824 74 306078 194 4202 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1051 40 472098 187 4782 15 Jharkhand 142 30 436519 43 5330 16 Karnataka 5379 1066 4006478 1612 40243 17 Kerala*** 9562 314 6677023 1159 70834 1 18 Ladakh 37 16 28958 23 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 378 20 1042368 61 10770 21 Maharashtra 9887 746 7942981 1523 148251 4 22 Manipur 67 137503 8 2147 23 Meghalaya 80 94759 10 1618 24 Mizoram 558 7 235980 75 722 25 Nagaland 21 4 35123 2 777 26 Odisha 1625 42 1317042 228 9177 1 27 Puducherry 315 25 170617 51 1969 28 Punjab** 942 113 761736 225 17900 29 Rajasthan 2494 167 1296992 398 9627 30 Sikkim 142 4 43118 39 489 31 Tamil Nadu 5093 34 3526014 519 38035 32 Telangana 1406 139 829120 298 4111 33 Tripura 27 2 106767 2 938 34 Uttarakhand 1322 45 439310 115 7739 35 Uttar Pradesh 2202 191 2097245 491 23607 1 36 West Bengal 2418 107 2083374 314 21468 3 Total# 59210 3538 43855365 9685 527932 19 *Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

Latest India News