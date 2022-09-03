COVID-19: India reports 7,219 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 56,745

Highlights
- A decrease of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate on September 3 was recorded 1.98 per cent
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,965
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 7,219 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 3), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,65,016.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 56,745, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 59,210.
Active cases:
A decrease of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,965. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 3 was recorded 1.98 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Friday recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 299 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here. The new cases came out of 13,772 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,187. Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 percent. The city on Wednesday logged two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 percent.
The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 percent, along with five fatalities. On Monday, it reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 percent, along with four deaths. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 percent and five fatalities.
According to the latest bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 1,457, down from 1,621 the previous day. As many as 996 patients are in home isolation, it stated. Of the 9,401 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 194 are occupied, it said. There are 159 containment zones in the city, it added.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|10463
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|622
|79
|2321647
|109
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|73
|1
|66332
|11
|296
|4
|Assam
|2846
|26
|733579
|94
|8032
|5
|Bihar
|817
|40
|835300
|171
|12295
|6
|Chandigarh
|266
|26
|97409
|64
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|833
|42
|1158911
|160
|14112
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|1
|11570
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1621
|391
|1971795
|659
|26472
|3
|10
|Goa*
|639
|112
|251622
|154
|3963
|11
|Gujarat
|1598
|75
|1257837
|255
|11013
|2
|12
|Haryana
|1326
|211
|1040334
|429
|10684
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|824
|74
|306078
|194
|4202
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1051
|40
|472098
|187
|4782
|15
|Jharkhand
|142
|30
|436519
|43
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|5379
|1066
|4006478
|1612
|40243
|17
|Kerala***
|9562
|314
|6677023
|1159
|70834
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|37
|16
|28958
|23
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|378
|20
|1042368
|61
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|9887
|746
|7942981
|1523
|148251
|4
|22
|Manipur
|67
|137503
|8
|2147
|23
|Meghalaya
|80
|94759
|10
|1618
|24
|Mizoram
|558
|7
|235980
|75
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|21
|4
|35123
|2
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1625
|42
|1317042
|228
|9177
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|315
|25
|170617
|51
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|942
|113
|761736
|225
|17900
|29
|Rajasthan
|2494
|167
|1296992
|398
|9627
|30
|Sikkim
|142
|4
|43118
|39
|489
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5093
|34
|3526014
|519
|38035
|32
|Telangana
|1406
|139
|829120
|298
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|27
|2
|106767
|2
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1322
|45
|439310
|115
|7739
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2202
|191
|2097245
|491
|23607
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2418
|107
|2083374
|314
|21468
|3
|Total#
|59210
|3538
|43855365
|9685
|527932
|19
|*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.