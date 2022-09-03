Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 7,219 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 56,745

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 56,745, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2022 9:52 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Om
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on September 3 was recorded 1.98 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,965

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 7,219 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 3), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,65,016.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 56,745, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 59,210.

Active cases:

A decrease of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,965. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 3 was recorded 1.98 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra reports 1,258 fresh Covid cases today; 61% higher than yesterday

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Friday recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 299 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here. The new cases came out of 13,772 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,187. Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 percent. The city on Wednesday logged two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 percent.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 percent, along with five fatalities. On Monday, it reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 percent, along with four deaths. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 percent and five fatalities.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 1,457, down from 1,621 the previous day. As many as 996 patients are in home isolation, it stated. Of the 9,401 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 194 are occupied, it said. There are 159 containment zones in the city, it added.

ALSO READ: COVID: Three vaccine doses offer better protection from Omicron, claims study

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17   10463 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 622 79  2321647 109  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 73 66332 11  296  
4 Assam 2846 26  733579 94  8032  
5 Bihar 817 40  835300 171  12295  
6 Chandigarh 266 26  97409 64  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 833 42  1158911 160  14112
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11570   4  
9 Delhi 1621 391  1971795 659  26472
10 Goa* 639 112  251622 154  3963  
11 Gujarat 1598 75  1257837 255  11013
12 Haryana 1326 211  1040334 429  10684
13 Himachal Pradesh 824 74  306078 194  4202
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1051 40  472098 187  4782  
15 Jharkhand 142 30  436519 43  5330  
16 Karnataka 5379 1066  4006478 1612  40243  
17 Kerala*** 9562 314  6677023 1159  70834
18 Ladakh 37 16  28958 23  230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 378 20  1042368 61  10770  
21 Maharashtra 9887 746  7942981 1523  148251
22 Manipur 67   137503 2147  
23 Meghalaya 80   94759 10  1618  
24 Mizoram 558 235980 75  722  
25 Nagaland 21 35123 777  
26 Odisha 1625 42  1317042 228  9177
27 Puducherry 315 25  170617 51  1969  
28 Punjab** 942 113  761736 225  17900  
29 Rajasthan 2494 167  1296992 398  9627  
30 Sikkim 142 43118 39  489  
31 Tamil Nadu 5093 34  3526014 519  38035  
32 Telangana 1406 139  829120 298  4111  
33 Tripura 27 106767 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1322 45  439310 115  7739  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2202 191  2097245 491  23607
36 West Bengal 2418 107  2083374 314  21468
Total# 59210 3538  43855365 9685  527932 19 
*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

