Maharashtra reports 1,258 fresh Covid cases today; 61% higher than yesterday

Maharashtra covid cases: Maharashtra logged 1,258 fresh cases of the viral Covid infection on Friday while recording six deaths, a health department official said. The state saw a 61% increase in infections as it had recorded 781 cases and four deaths on the previous day.

With the new cases, Maharashtra's active tally stands at 81,02,377 while the death toll has risen to 1,48,257 cases. The recovery count increased by 1,942 in the last 24 hours to reach 79,44,923, leaving the state with an active caseload of 9,197, the official said.

Mumbai administrative circle recorded the highest number of cases at 678, followed by the Pune circle (381), Nagpur (56), Kolhapur (49), Nashik (35), Akola (16), Aurangabad (12) and the Latur circle (9). Meanwhile, Mumbai was also leading the number of active cases at 3,414 followed by 2,228 in Thane and 1,675 in Pune.

All the six deaths related to coronavirus were registered in the Mumbai circle -- three in the metropolis, two in Thane and one in Mira Bhayander, the official added.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.06 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. So far, 8,41,62,354 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 22,476 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Mumbai's Covid Tally

Mumbai on Friday reported 402 new coronavirus cases and three fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 676 more patients recovered in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall Covid tally rose to 11,45,497, while the death toll increased to 19,705, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city logged 130 more Covid cases, but one less fatality as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 272 cases and four deaths. Notably, the city's growth rate of Covid cases dipped below 0.050 percent for the week ended September 1 and the case doubling rate has improved to over 1,500 days.

(With PTI inputs)

