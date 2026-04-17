Rahul Gandhi tears into Centre over women's quota bill: 'Anti-national act, attempt to change electoral map'

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Centre over the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it an "anti-national act which attempts to alter India's electoral map", prompting fierce objection from the NDA members in the House.

Speaking during the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "The first truth is that this is not a women's bill. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India. Actually, it is a shameful act," says LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during special session of Parliament on the women's reservation bill and delimitation".

Women's Reservation Bill a bypass of caste census: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at the NDA government further, Rahul claimed the Women's Reservation Bill is an attempt to bypass the caste census and that the government is trying to take away power from the OBC communities.